TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — It’s never a dull day as a deputy for the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office, especially if you’re called to remove an 8-foot alligator from a community swimming pool.

Deputy Robert Santiago was called to a neighborhood Tuesday morning after a homeowner found an 8-foot alligator trying out their swimming pool.

“I would love to know exactly what Deputy Santiago was thinking, Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey said, “but I’m pretty sure it was… ‘Oh hell no. I didn’t sign up for this!’”

The sheriff congratulated Deputy Santiago for safely removing the gator from the pool, albeit with a slight look of concern on his face.

“Great job by Deputy Santiago and our partner Scott Swartley, who is one of our local wildlife trappers,” Ivey said.