TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Volusia County deputy performed life-saving CPR off the side of Interstate 95 near Oak Hill on Wednesday after finding a truck driver unconscious.

According to the Volusia Sheriff’s Office Facebook post, Sergeant Brian Walsh approached a dump truck around 6 p.m. on southbound I-95, after watching the truck run off the road, hitting a guardrail. He found the driver unconscious and slumped over at the wheel.

The sheriff’s office said the deputy was able to pull him out and begin performing CPR. Bodycam video shows the lifesaving efforts he provided as he waited for paramedics to arrive.

Paramedics were able to take over and get a pulse as the driver was being transported to a nearby hospital.

According to the sheriff’s office, the driver is recovering.

Sergeant Walsh will be receiving a Lifesaving Award for his heroism.