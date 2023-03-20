ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida deputy who suffered spinal damage in an accident still managed to do what any father would want to do: walk his daughter down the aisle.

Master Deputy Harold “Hal” Davis was temporarily paralyzed last year after a tree limb hit on him while he was doing yard work, according to a GoFundMe set up by his wife, Cynthia Davis, to help pay for his treatment.

It was initially feared that Hal might never walk or even move independently again.

However, the 53-year-old father of two didn’t let his injury stop him from fulfilling tradition by walking his daughter Hannah down the aisle at her wedding this past Saturday.

Together, Hal and Hannah slowly walked together, arm-in-arm, as “A Thousand Years” by Christina Perri played.

“Here he is, walking beautiful bride Hannah down the aisle, making so many prayers and dreams come true,” the sheriff’s office said. “We are so happy for Hal and his entire family.”

According to the sheriff’s office, Hal is still going through physical therapy to help gain further mobility.