PALM BAY, Fla. (WFLA) — New details have emerged about the death of a 23-year-old Brevard County Sheriff’s Office deputy on Saturday.

The sheriff’s office said 23-year-old Austin Walsh was shot and killed by his roommate, a fellow deputy named Andrew Lawson, in their Palm Bay home.

Photos of Deputy Walsh (via Brevard County Sheriff’s Office)

In an update posted to Facebook, Sheriff Wayne Ivey said Walsh and his roommate were taking a break from playing video games with friends when Lawson pointed a gun at him and pulled the trigger. The sheriff said Lawson “jokingly” aimed the gun at him and thought it was not loaded.

Lawson called 911 and reported that he accidentally shot Walsh. He is being held without bond at the Brevard County Jail and faces a manslaughter charge.

Sheriff Ivey described the incident as an “extremely dumb and avoidable accident”, going on to say that Lawson and Walsh were best friends.

The Palm Bay Police Department and Florida Department of Law Enforcement are still investigating the shooting.

Deputy Walsh joined the sheriff’s office at age 18, after spending several years in the Explorers youth program.