TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — An Orange County Sheriff’s deputy was left in critical condition after developing a “serious brain injury” on Monday, officials said.

According to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Michael Milmerstadt experienced a “bad headache” following a training session at the gym Monday. Family and friends would later learn he actually suffered a “serious brain injury.”

Milmerstadt was rushed to an area hospital where he is currently listed in critical condition. Details of his injury are unclear.

“The entire OCSO family is praying for him and his family,” a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office said.

According to a GoFundMe page vetted by the sheriff’s office, Michael and his wife Melanie share three young boys, of which Michael is the sole breadwinner of.

Michael has been employed by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office for seven years, where he works as a member of the Community Oriented Policing Squad (COPS). He also serves as an elite member of the agency’s SWAT team and a trainer in defensive tactics.

“We are all wrapping our arms around Melanie, the boys, and the rest of Mike’s family in this extremely difficult time,” the GoFundMe said. “They are sure to have a long road ahead.”

Those interested in donating can do so by clicking here.