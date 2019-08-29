Florida deputy in critical condition after being struck by car

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. (WESH) – An Orange County sheriff’s deputy was seriously hurt when he was struck by a car Thursday morning.

It happened around 4:30 a.m. near the intersection of Apopka-Vineland Road and Conroy-Windermere Road.

Officers from several different agencies were called to that scene.

NEW DETAILS via @FHPOrlando on incident ending with @OrangeCoSheriff deputy hit:



-Vehicle hit a sign on Apopka Vineland & took off

-Deputy removed sign from the road

-2nd deputy came to assist

-Car going NB hit 2nd deputy as they were going back to their cars@WESH #breaking pic.twitter.com/8pFa7QVHwY — Hadas Brown (@HadasBrownWESH) August 29, 2019

Officials said the deputy was in the road picking up debris from a previous crash when he was struck. The driver involved stayed on the scene, deputies said.

The deputy suffered a broken leg, a broken arm, and a head injury. His is in critical condition, but is expected to survive. He will undergo surgery Thursday.

OCSO Deputy struck by a vehicle near S. Apopka Vineland & Conroy Windermere Rd. at about 4:30 this morning. Deputy's injuries are serious, but he is expected to recover. Please send healing thoughts to our Deputy. pic.twitter.com/sCXZP4YOBU — Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) August 29, 2019

LATEST STORIES:



