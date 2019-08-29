Florida deputy in critical condition after being struck by car

Breaking News
Florida

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. (WESH) – An Orange County sheriff’s deputy was seriously hurt when he was struck by a car Thursday morning.

It happened around 4:30 a.m. near the intersection of Apopka-Vineland Road and Conroy-Windermere Road.

Officers from several different agencies were called to that scene.

Officials said the deputy was in the road picking up debris from a previous crash when he was struck. The driver involved stayed on the scene, deputies said.

The deputy suffered a broken leg, a broken arm, and a head injury. His is in critical condition, but is expected to survive. He will undergo surgery Thursday.

