ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. (WESH) – An Orange County sheriff’s deputy was seriously hurt when he was struck by a car Thursday morning.
It happened around 4:30 a.m. near the intersection of Apopka-Vineland Road and Conroy-Windermere Road.
Officers from several different agencies were called to that scene.
Officials said the deputy was in the road picking up debris from a previous crash when he was struck. The driver involved stayed on the scene, deputies said.
The deputy suffered a broken leg, a broken arm, and a head injury. His is in critical condition, but is expected to survive. He will undergo surgery Thursday.
LATEST STORIES:
- Florida deputy in critical condition after being struck by car
- Power outage affecting thousands of people in Clearwater
- Pasco neighborhood worried about depressions as Dorian inches closer to Florida
- Hudson Middle School on controlled campus status after unverified threat
- Prosecutor: Student with guns in dorm studied mass shootings