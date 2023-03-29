TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A deputy in Putnam County was honored Wednesday after he saved a 3-week-old’s life last year.

Putnam County deputies said Deputy Jones responded to a 3-week-old baby in cardiac arrest on Nov. 4, 2022. Jones immediately began performing CPR on the baby. Deputies said the baby, named Calvin, briefly regained consciousness but fell unconscious again. The deputy continued to perform CPR until paramedics arrived.

Calvin was rushed to HCA Florida Putnam Hospital and then sent to UF Health Shands Hospital in Gainesville for pediatric care, the sheriff’s office said.

Two days later, the sheriff’s office received a message from Calvin’s mother, Christina Miller, complimenting the deputies who responded. She specifically wanted to thank Jones.

Miller was told by doctors that if Jones had not acted as swiftly as he had, her son would not have survived.

Calvin was diagnosed with a heart condition while he was at the hospital. He remained in the hospital for an extended period.

On Wednesday, Calvin and his parents appeared at the Putnam County Board of County Commissioners meeting to personally thank Jones, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies said Calvin slept through most of the meeting but his dad told the commission about his young son’s giggles and thanked Jones for giving him the opportunity to be a dad by saving Calvin’s life.

Earlier this year, Jones was awarded the life-saving medal by Sheriff H.D. ‘Gator’ DeLoach. Miller presented Jones with a plaque as a thank you on Wednesday.

“Don’t let anyone say you can’t make a difference,” Sheriff DeLoach said. “The actions of Deputy Jones made all the difference in the world for this child and his family.”