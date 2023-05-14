SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Florida deputy helped wrangle a slithery escapee after it was spotted on the side of the road in Seminole County Wednesday morning.

According to the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Leguizamo helped round up the escaped six-foot boa constrictor.

The sheriff’s office said the large reptile was found on Old Lake Mary Road.

Credit: Seminole County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page

After Leguizamo wrangled the snake, she contacted a local exotic animal rescue and handed it over for safekeeping.

On Saturday, SCSO shared a photo of Deputy Leguizamo with the snake on their Facebook page with the caption “Snakes Alive!”