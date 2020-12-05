Florida deputy found inside stranger’s minivan smelling of alcohol, pacifier in pocket

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A Florida deputy sheriff has been arrested after being found inside the minivan of a woman he didn’t know, smelling of alcohol and with a baby pacifier and a face mask in his pocket.

The Orlando Sentinel reports the deputy was arrested and charged with burglary and petit theft after the woman called reporting a man she did not recognize getting into her van, which was unlocked and parked in her driveway.

On the way to the jail, the man told deputies he was depressed and suicidal, prompting a mental health evaluation.

