TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — An off-duty Florida deputy found dead in Broward County was under investigation for sexual battery, according to police.

The deputy’s body was found Tuesday near the Hillsboro Inlet in Pompano Beach around 4 a.m. Authorities said the deputy, identified as 25-year-old Kyle Schlapik, died of an apparent gunshot wound.

WFLA is awaiting a report from the county’s medical examiner to confirm Schlapik’s cause of death.

In a statement to WFLA.com, Fort Lauderdale Police said Schlapik was involved in a sexual battery investigation following an alleged incident in the overnight hours of June 17.

“As with all reports of criminal allegations, FLPD has a duty and responsibility to thoroughly investigate the incident, which includes gathering all available facts and evidence,” the statement said in part.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office told WFLA, “As you can possibly imagine, this is a difficult time for our agency as we try to help each other through the sudden loss of one of our deputies. Our immediate concern is for his family and co-workers, ensuring they have the resources and support they need to process this tragedy.”

Deputy Schlapik spent four years with the Broward Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information about this incident or anyone who may have witnessed this incident is encouraged to contact Detective Tiana DeQuarto at 954-828-6559.

If you or a loved one are experiencing thoughts of suicide, the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay can be reached by dialing 211. The National Suicide Prevention Hotline can be reached at 800-273-8255.