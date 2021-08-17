Florida deputy, father of four, dies of COVID-19 complications

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday that one of its deputies died of COVID-19.

Deputy Michael Taylor first worked with the sheriff’s office as a detention support specialist and before becoming a detention deputy.

Taylor leaves behind his wife, Shannon, and four child: Kaleb, Kalyn, Kyler, and Kaden.

We would also like to ask that you keep Deputy Taylor’s family and our Sumter County family in your thoughts and prayers during this unthinkable time,” Sheriff Bill Farmer said in an online statement.

Plans are being made for the deputy’s funeral, which the sheriff’s office plans to release soon.