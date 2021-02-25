Florida deputy dragged from car as suspect fled traffic stop

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Florida deputy is recovering after he was dragged from a car while attempting to apprehend a fleeing suspect.

According to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, a traffic stop was conducted early Thursday morning on a car for a tail light that wasn’t working properly in the area of Tamiami Trail and Adalia Terrace.

Deputies say they talked to the driver who originally gave them with a fake name. Throughout their investigation, deputies were able to identify the driver as 55-year-old Glen Alonzo Steele.

The sheriff’s office said deputies were made aware of an active warrant for Steele for failure to appear on a 2020 traffic charge.

When deputies searched Steele’s car, they found cocaine, methamphetamine, and pills inside. Steele then fled on foot, jumping into the passenger side of his car.

A deputy on scene followed Steele and then a struggle ensued between the two of them. The deputy was dragged from the side of the car before being released from its hold.

Steele continued fleeing into North Port, where he drove through a wooded area rolling the vehicle several times over a small canal, and ultimately landed upside down.

Steele and the deputy were flown to a local hospital. Steele now faces the following charges:

Possession of a controlled substance (Methamphetamine)

Possession of a controlled substance (Cocaine)

Possession, a controlled substance (Clonazepam)

Possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia

Battery on law enforcement officer x2

Fleeing to elude law enforcement officer with wanton disregard for the safety of persons and property

Driving while license suspended, revoked, canceled, or disqualified.

False ID given to LEO

Leaving the scene of a crash

The deputy involved has been released from the hospital as he received only minor injuries.