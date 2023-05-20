ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. (WFLA) — A deputy in St. Johns County died Friday evening after a struggle between him and a suspect, officials said.

The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office said Sgt. Michael Kunovich encountered suspect Vergilio Aguilar Mendez, 24, outside a closed business on SR-16.

According to a release, Kunovich tried to pat Aguilar Mendez down when the suspect tried to flee, leading to a struggle between deputies and the suspect for six minutes and 19 seconds.

During that time, Aguilar Mendez tried to grab Kunovich’s Taser while violently resisting, deputies said.

The sheriff’s office said after the suspect was handcuffed, he pulled out a pocket knife, which was forcibly removed.

Moments after Aguilar Mendez was restrained, Kunovich collapsed. The sheriff’s office said he was taken to Flagler Hospital, where he died.

“This has been a difficult time for our agency with the loss of one of our own,” Sheriff Robert Hardwick said. “I want to thank St. Johns Fire Rescue, Flagler Health+, and our agency personnel for their lifesaving efforts on Sergeant Kunovich. I ask that you please respect the family and members of the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office as we mourn the loss of Sergeant Kunovich.”

Kunovich was a 25-year veteran of the SJSO before his death.

Aguilar Menez was arrested on charges of resisting with violence and felony murder, according to the sheriff’s office. His immigration status was also being reviewed by Homeland Security Investigations, but it has not been confirmed whether he is undocumented.