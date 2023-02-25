ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office arrested one of its own deputies after he was accused of soliciting a minor online.

NBC affiliate WESH reported that Deputy Charles Cruz, 35, responded to a call on sexual cyberharassment on Feb. 19, according to officials.

The sheriff’s office said while Cruz investigated the situation, he made “inappropriate contact” with the victim over text messages while convincing the child to meet in person.

Thing is, Cruz’s text messages were on the victim’s phone while it was being examined for the previous investigation, according to deputies.

Sex crime detectives said they found the messages Thursday and had a detective pretending to be the child, texting Cruz.

The sheriff’s office said Cruz sent sexually explicit comments to the undercover detective, leading to his swift arrest.

WESH reported that Cruz joined the sheriff’s office in August 2021.