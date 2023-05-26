Warning, the video contains graphic material. Viewer discretion is advised.

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Charges have been filed against an Osceola County Sheriff’s deputy more than a year after he “recklessly deployed a taser” at a suspect who spontaneously burst into flames at a Florida gas station.

On Feb. 27, 2022, deputies with the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office crossed county lines to pursue a suspect who had “popped wheelies” in traffic while on his dirt bike.

Deputies followed the suspect into a Wawa gas station where they confronted him in front of a gas pump. Body camera video shows the intense encounter as Deputy David Crawford tackled the suspect to the ground.

In the process, a struggle ensued and the suspect became soaked in gasoline. As other deputies helped restrain the man, Deputy Crawford “recklessly deployed a taser” causing the man to violently erupt in flames.

In a statement Friday, State Attorney Monique Worrell said the man suffered second and third-degree burns across at least 75% of his body — injuries he is still recovering from.

As a result of its investigation, the SAO charged Crawford with culpable negligence with personal injury is a first-degree misdemeanor, a crime punishable by up to one year in jail and/or a fine of up to $1000.