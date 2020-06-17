Florida deputy arrested on 100 counts of child pornography

(WBBH/NBC News) – The Collier County Sheriff’s Office has fired a deputy with the agency after he was arrested Saturday night on child pornography charges.

Rashaad Smith, 41, had been with the agency since 2005, according to the sheriff’s office.

Smith was arrested on 100 counts of child pornography.

Three cyber tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children from Microsoft described the transmission of child porn via Skype, according to an arrest report.

The Collier County Sheriff’s Office’s Digital Forensics Section investigated Smith’s computer and found a folder titled “Porn” in his downloads and recycle bin. Investigators found file names like “5yo” and then the description of a sex act, according to the report.

Videos showing sex acts between children and children with adults where the children’s ages ranged from 3 years old to 10 years old, the report said.

