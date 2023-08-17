TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida deputy was arrested on Wednesday for alleged sexual battery on a woman during a traffic stop in Seminole County.

According to the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office, a complaint was filed that Deputy Sheriff Andrew Bergkvist inappropriately touched a female in a sexual manner during the traffic stop on Monday.

Bergkvist was suspended on Tuesday and booked into John E. Polk Correctional Facility on a no-bond status around 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

The process to terminate his employment was immediately initiated, deputies said.

Bergkvist began his employment with the sheriff’s department in March 2017 as a detention deputy. He was sworn in as a deputy sheriff in July 2020.

“The Sheriff’s Office remains committed to building trust with our community, and we will not let anyone undermine that trust,” Sheriff Dennis Lemma said. “It is our oath and responsibility to uphold the law and support victims of these crimes, not create victims. Bergkvist’s actions are a complete contradiction of the norms, customs, and values of this organization and the trust citizens place in policing professionals.”

According to the sheriff’s office, no other incidents or victims have been identified.

The investigation remains ongoing.