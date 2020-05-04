Florida deputy accused of stealing money orders on patrol

PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) — A deputy in Florida has been accused of cashing out blank money orders from a car he pulled over while on patrol.

News outlets report the Escambia County Sheriff Office received a complaint Wednesday night from a woman who said the money orders were in the car her boyfriend was driving when he was arrested by Deputy William Christopher Henley on outstanding warrants.

A sheriff’s spokeswoman told the Pensacola News Journal that the woman called Western Union to find out about the money orders and was informed they were cashed out by Henley.

Henley has been booked into jail on multiple charges.

