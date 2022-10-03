TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Jacksonville Sheriff’s deputy was arrested and accused of punching his girlfriend in the face after she refused to have sex, reports said. The arrest marked the twelfth such occasion a Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office employee was arrested in 2022.

WJXT reported that 44-year-old Deke Brucker was arrested Thursday after his girlfriend told authorities she was punched in the face and grabbed by the throat after she refused to have sex with the deputy.

The woman reportedly said she thought she was going to die but was unable to call for help because Brucker had taken her phone. The news outlet also reported it wasn’t the first time the woman was harmed by Brucker, but the first time she reported it to law enforcement.

An arrest report detailing the incident noted the woman had a cut on her nose and a “substantial amount of blood on her face.”

Brucker was arrested and charged with domestic battery, domestic strangulation, and depriving the victim of their ability to call 911. He was taken to jail and later released on bond.

According to WJXT, the incident happened the same day the sheriff’s office and city officials held a news conference to highlight Domestic Violence Awareness Month.