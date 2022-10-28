ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Deputies helped Florida wildlife officials wrangle a 10-foot-long boa at a St. Lucie County neighborhood.

The sheriff’s office posted photos to Facebook showing a deputy holding the massive snake on Friday morning.

(via St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office)

“A day in the life of a SLCSO Ag Deputy is never routine,” the sheriff’s office wrote.

The St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office said it’s fitting this comes on National First Responder Day.

“Thank you for everything you do for our community, especially when it involves large reptiles,” the sheriff’s office wrote.

Deputies did not say what would happen to the snake after it was taken away.