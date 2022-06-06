TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida family helped deputies nab a suspected jet ski thief on the Intracoastal Waterway in Ormond Beach Sunday.

The Volusia Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a theft in progress at around 12:30 p.m. By the time deputies arrived, the alleged thief couldn’t get the jet ski started but decided to float away on the vessel, according to the VSO.

Body cam video showed deputies approach a family and explain the situation, asking the family if they could take the deputies to the suspect.

“You wanna take the boat? You could take it and come back,” the boat’s owner told deputies.

Using the family’s boat, the deputies tracked down the alleged jet ski thief and demanded that he come to the boat. In response, the man, identified as 48-year-old Ronald Williams, told deputies he couldn’t swim.

“So you’re gonna take a jet ski and you don’t know how to swim?!” one of the deputies yelled back.

After making sure Williams didn’t have any weapons, the deputies gave him a rope to pull the jet ski to the boat.

Deputies took Williams into custody and thanked the family for their help after bringing the boat back.