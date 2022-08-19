TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — An Orange County homeowner was startled to find a four-foot baby alligator cooling off in her pool, a video released by the Orange County Sheriff’s office showed.

The video showed deputies Jonathan Hill and Janeen Jeffra respond to the call.

“Dear God, I woke up, I opened the blinds, and there it is looking at me,” the homeowner told officers outside her home’s front door. “The thing must have crawled under the fence.”

Deputies Hill and Jeffra walked around back to assess the situation and even considered using a trash can to remove the reptile.

“‘They didn’t go over this in the academy,” Hill said, also noting that this was his first alligator call.

The sheriff’s office said the alligator was ultimately removed and relocated to the St Johns River by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.