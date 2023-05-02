ST. JAMES CITY, Fla. (WFLA) – Nearly seven months after Hurricane Ian devastated parts of South Florida, deputies with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office stumbled upon a stack of photos that were amongst hurricane debris.

Now, the sheriff’s office is asking for the public’s assistance to help reunite the long-lost photos with its rightful owners.

On Tuesday, LCSO shared the photos on Facebook, asking community members to share the post in hopes that the owners could be found. According to the sheriff’s office post, deputies discovered the photos while in the area of Galt Island Avenue in St. James City.

“Just imagine the owner of these photos thinking these priceless memories were gone forever… to be found more than seven months after Hurricane Ian devastated SWFL,” LCSO wrote on Facebook.

Credit: Lee County Sheriff’s Office

While the photos did sustain some damage, the sheriff’s office wrote that the “family who lost these precious memories would appreciate them back.”

“We are certain the family who lost these precious memories would appreciate them back,” LCSO said. “Please share this post and/or comment below to help reunite the family with photos they thought they’d never see again.”

As of this report, the photos have not yet been reunited with its owners, but the post has been shared over 200 times.