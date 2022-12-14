TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Deputies in Orange County, Florida are asking for the public’s help in locating a man they described as a violent sexual predator who “brutally raped and mutilated a woman” on Saturday.

According to a heavily redacted report of the incident, 54-year-old Bruce Wayne Whitehead, a registered sexual predator, approached the woman on Dec. 10 who was walking near The Doll House Strip Club on Orange Blossom Trail asked offered her a ride.

Deputies said the woman willingly got into the car.

After stopping at a 7-Eleven, the woman told authorities Whitehead drove her to another location where he opened the door and told her to get out of the car while holding a knife to her throat.

Further details about Whitehead’s ‘brutal’ rape were redacted from the report.

Just after 4 a.m., deputies were called to investigate the alleged aggravated battery when they came across the woman whose only layer of clothing was a blue jacket.

The report said the woman “appeared scared and shocked” and said her injuries were “burning.” She added she was in fear for her life and felt that Whitehead was going to kill her.

Authorities noted the woman survived and is expected to recover.

Whitehead was convicted of kidnapping, armed sexual battery, and first-degree attempted murder in a 1986 Duval County case.

Anyone with information on Whitehead’s whereabouts is asked to call Crimeline. If you see Whitehead, authorities advise calling 911 immediately.