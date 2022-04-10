TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Deputies with the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a man they say shot a loose dog in the face in early April.

Deputies said they were called to a Jupiter neighborhood on Saturday, April 2 for a shooting of a dog. When they arrived, deputies found a 1-year-old chocolate lab mix named “Boots” with a gunshot wound to the snout.

Authorities said a four-door Honda Accord with three people inside drove into a nearby park when a man, only described as an unknown black male, jumped out of the car and fired one round into the snout of the loose dog.

“After shooting the dog, the suspect entered the Honda Accord and fled towards Indiantown Road,” a news release from the sheriff’s office stated.

Boots suffered a fractured lower right jaw bone causing several teeth to be knocked out. He was taken to an emergency vet where he is recovering.

Deputies said the suspect is approximately 6 feet tall, thin build, with short dreadlocked hair and red highlighted tips, wearing a black hoodie sweatshirt and black pants.

Anyone with information on the shooting or can identify the vehicle is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.