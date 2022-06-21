SEASIDE, Fla. (WMBB) — Walton County Sheriff’s deputies are asking the public help solve a pretty outlandish crime.

It involves some people throwing a house party in Seaside. There was only one problem. It wasn’t their house.

Investigators released footage of dozens of young people holding boxing matches in the foyer of this $8 million home. Deputies believe the crowds broke into the home in Blackwater Street sometime Friday night and proceeded to party on.

Early Saturday, security for the watercolor complained about the noise. When deputies showed up, they say most of the people left quickly. But then several videos surfaced on social media.

Authorities said they damaged the home and stole items from inside. Open house parties are illegal in Walton County. Burglary, theft and vandalism are also illegal.

Authorities are hoping someone can identify some of the party-goers. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Walton County Sheriff’s Office.