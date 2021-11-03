Florida deputies searching for missing infant, father

MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Marion County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating a missing infant.

According to the sheriff’s office, 6-month-old Geovane Runk was last seen in the company of his father, Richard Runk.

Runk was last seen in the 18000 block of E. Highway 40 running south, going in and out of the woods.

It is possible that Richard is under the influence of illicit substances, which causes a great concern for Geovane’s safety. If you have any information on Geovane or Richard’s whereabouts, please call 911.