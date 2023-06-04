SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing disabled woman who vanished after watching a movie with a “new friend” last month.

The sheriff’s office said deputies are searching for 29-year-old Ashley Peppard. She was last seen on May 26.

According to deputies, Peppard had texted her family that she was “watching a movie with a new friend.” However, SCSO said she did not take her ID, debit card, or necessary medication with her.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 407-665-6650.