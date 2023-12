FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Flagler County deputies are seeking to identify the man accused of stealing a cash register from Walmart Sunday night.

According to the sheriff’s office, the man allegedly stole the register around 8:25 p.m. Authorities did not indicate which Walmart the register was stolen from.

The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to identify this subject wanted for stealing a cash register from Walmart on December 10, 2023, at approximately 8:25pm.



If you recognize this individual, please contact us!



Call FCSO at 386-313-4911

Anyone who recognizes the man is urged to call FCSO at 386-313-4911, Crime Stoppers at 1-888-277-TIPS or submit a tip to the sheriff’s office here.