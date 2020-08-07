Florida deputies searching for jet skier who shot man on land

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Broward County Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for a suspect who shot a man while riding a jet ski.

Deputies say around 3:20 p.m. on July 11, Broward County Regional Communications received a report of a shooting in the area of 1401 Old Griffin Road in Dania Beach.

When deputies arrived, they found a man who suffered from a gunshot wound.

The suspect was last seen in a canal on a jet ski.

Deputies say detectives found surveillance video of the suspect who is described as a 25- to 30-year-old Hispanic man with short black hair and he operated a blue jet ski.

The sheriff’s office said the suspect had a verbal argument with the victim and shot him, grazing the victim’s left upper thigh causing a small cut.

If you have any information on the incident, please contact the BSO Violent Crimes Detective Tamara Encina at 954-476-4730. If you would like to remain anonymous, contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477 or online browardcrimestoppers.org.

