Florida deputies searching for jet skier who shot man on land

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Broward County Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for a suspect who shot a man while riding a jet ski.
Deputies say around 3:20 p.m. on July 11, Broward County Regional Communications received a report of a shooting in the area of 1401 Old Griffin Road in Dania Beach.
When deputies arrived, they found a man who suffered from a gunshot wound.
The suspect was last seen in a canal on a jet ski.
Deputies say detectives found surveillance video of the suspect who is described as a 25- to 30-year-old Hispanic man with short black hair and he operated a blue jet ski.
The sheriff’s office said the suspect had a verbal argument with the victim and shot him, grazing the victim’s left upper thigh causing a small cut.
If you have any information on the incident, please contact the BSO Violent Crimes Detective Tamara Encina at 954-476-4730. If you would like to remain anonymous, contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477 or online browardcrimestoppers.org.
LATEST NEWS FROM WFLA.COM:
- ‘Operation Coin Toss’: 55 arrests, 122 felonies in Citrus County drug crackdown
- Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office to debut cold case podcast
- Harleys everywhere, masks nowhere: Sturgis Motorcycle Rally draws thousands
- Florida coronavirus: State reports 182 deaths, 521 new hospitalizations
- Missing 10-year-old Tampa boy located after fleeing home in car