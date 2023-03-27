WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) — A search for a naked woman in a Florida neighborhood ended up leading to a homicide investigation, according to deputies.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office said at 9:14 a.m. Sunday, deputies got a call about a nude woman climbing a tree in a neighborhood in West Palm Beach.

When they arrived, deputies set up a perimeter and caught the woman as she ran through the neighborhood.

However, things took a darker turn when their investigation took them to a home on Magnolia Drive. According to the sheriff’s office, they found another woman dead inside the residence.

Deputies said the naked woman is believed to have been involved in the other woman’s death, but her role is not yet known.

Neither woman has been identified as of this report. The living woman was taken to a hospital for treatment and clearance, according to deputies.