MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida deputies are asking for the public’s help identifying an alleged “pigeon pirate” who was caught on camera stealing birds from a home.

According to a Facebook post from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, multiple birds were stolen from the 18760 block of N.W. 53rd Court Road in Reddick last week.

“Luckily, a surveillance camera had a bird’s eye view and his ruffled rumpus was caught on camera,” the sheriff’s office wrote on Facebook. “Now we need you – our eagle-eyed readers – to help us identify this pigeon pirate.”

Screenshots of security camera footage provided by the sheriff’s office showed a man, identified as the suspect, wearing a green bandana to conceal his identity. The sheriff’s office said the stolen pigeons weren’t just any common birds – they were trained homing pigeons worth $2,100.

“When we catch him, we can’t tar-and-feather him, but we can make him the next jailbird to roost at the Marion County Jail,” the sheriff’s office wrote on Facebook. “Our feathered friends are counting on us to reunite them with their rightful owner.”

Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity or the location of the homing pigeons is asked to call the Marion County Sheriff’s Office at (352) 732-9111. To submit an anonymous tip and to be eligible for a reward, contact Crime Stoppers at (352) 368-7867. Tips can also be submitted on the Crime Stoppers Website.