Warning: This video may contain graphic content that may disturb some viewers.

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Deputies saved two people from a retention pond after their car crashed and sunk last weekend.

According to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, deputies found an unconscious woman and a man struggling to stay afloat in the 16-foot-deep pond.

“Help,” the man is heard screaming.

Deputies pulled both victims to shore and began CPR on the woman.

The woman was revived right before paramedics arrived.

“That fateful night stands as a testament to the bravery of our deputies,” the sheriff’s department said. “Thanks to these two dedicated officers, a tragedy was averted and two lives were saved.”