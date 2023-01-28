FORT MYERS, Fla. (WFLA) — Lee County deputies reunited a dog with her owner Thursday after the owner’s former nanny allegedly stole her.

The dog, named Lady, was handed back to her owner a day after she was stolen.

Police said Lady was reported missing on Jan. 25 and the owner suspected the family’s longtime nanny, Eileen Schultz, stole the dog.

The owner said Schultz had been fired earlier in the day.

Detectives found Schultz at a Fort Myers hotel. She told deputies that she didn’t take the dog but she changed her story when hotel workers said they saw her with Lady.

Schultz then told detectives that she took Lady to the hotel but changed her mind and wanted to return the dog to the family.

However, instead of returning the dog to the home, deputies said Schultz dropped the dog off in the area of Penzance Boulevard and Caisson Lane.

Deputies and detectives worked together to search the area overnight looking for Lady.

On Jan. 26, detectives found Lady at a home in the Danforth Lakes community. They said a resident found Lady and took her in for the night.

Deputies and detectives said they reunited Lady with her owners who were thankful for the search and return of their beloved pet.

(Lee County Sheriff’s Office)

(Lee County Sheriff’s Office)

(Lee County Sheriff’s Office)

Schultz was arrested and taken to jail.