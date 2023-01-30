MIAMI (WFLA) — Deputies in South Florida were said to be involved in a possible shooting Monday morning.

An NBC source said the reported shooting happened at Atlantic Boulevard and Northeast 4th Avenue.

The source said the shooting was connected to a bank robbery at the TD Bank on North Federal Highway. The robber fled the scene afterward.

A Telemundo helicopter recording the scene caught sight of what appeared to be a body under a yellow tarp and a crashed SUV. Law enforcement had crime tape around the scene.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office said heavy police activity on Atlantic Boulevard could cause traffic delays and advised drivers to avoid the area.

No other information was immediately available. Check back for updates.