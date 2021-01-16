Florida deputies responding to overdose death buy new beds for kids sleeping on cushions, dirty laundry

DELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida deputies purchased beds for two children they found in a home when responding to an overdose death last weekend.

Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood said when his deputies responded to the overdose death call in DeLand, they noticed the kids in the home were sleeping on couch cushions and dirty laundry.

Chitwood said the deputies headed to Walmart and picked up new mattresses, bedding, pillows, and snacks.

“It’s not the bedroom of their dreams, but it’s a start,” the sheriff said. “What a testament to the big hearts of the deputies on Charlie Shift, District 2.”

The picture and story has become one of the sheriff’s office’s most liked post on Facebook.

Chitwood said the purchase came out of the deputies’ own pockets, along with some donations from Walmart. If you’d like to help the Volusia Sheriff’s Office help other kids in the future, you can donate to the Volusia Sheriff’s Youth Foundation.

