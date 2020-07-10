Florida deputies rescue baby left in locked car following stolen vehicle investigation

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Deltona man is facing multiple charges after deputies say he left a baby in a locked stolen vehicle as he attempted to run away from deputies.

According to Volusia County Sheriff’s Office, Lucien Suprice, 31, was spotted in a car associated with a stolen vehicle investigation.

In an attempt to get away from deputies Suprice hit a school sign and broke through a fence. As he ran, deputies saw Surpice drop a plastic baggie which contained crack cocaine

Once in custody Suprice told deputies that he left an infant in the front seat of the stolen car.

With the help of a neighbor, deputies were able to safely open the doors and were able to reunite the baby with a family member.

Suprice was arrested and cited on charges including child neglect, possession of narcotics, fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement, leaving the scene of a crash with property damage, careless driving, driving while license suspended/revoked, attaching a tag not assigned, leaving an unattended child in a vehicle, no child restraint and running a stop sign.

