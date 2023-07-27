Warning: This video may contain graphic content that may disturb some viewers.

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Four horses were rescued by deputies on July 8 after they were discovered in a neglected state, according to the Volusia Sheriff’s Office.

The video shows deputies rescuing the animals from the owner’s home in Seville, before being taken to a veterinarian for care, where they were found to be malnourished.

Two of the horses were critically thin and the other two were underweight. One of the horses had to be euthanized due to the severity of its condition, according to deputies.

“The homeowner told deputies at the time that he had fallen on hard times and was unable to care for the horses,” the sheriff’s office said.

A 65-year-old man was arrested on charges of animal cruelty, as its possible the animals’ health was deteriorating for months, or even years.