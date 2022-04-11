ORANGE COUNTY Fla. (WFLA) – The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help tracking down a person who was caught on video attempting to kidnap a child.

The incident happened just before 8 a.m. Monday near the intersection of Semoran Boulevard and Dahlia Drive in the Azalea Park area.

Video released by the sheriff’s office shows the suspect grabbing the victim by the head before the two walk out of the frame together.

According to the sheriff’s office, the child was eventually able to escape.

The next video clip shows the suspect driving away from the area in what the sheriff’s office says appears to be a white Toyota RAV4.

They’re asking anyone who recognizes the suspect or their car to contact Central Florida Crimeline at 1-800-423-8477.