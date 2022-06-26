TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida deputies got into a deadly shootout with a kidnapping suspect Saturday night, according to the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office.

A video release from BCSO said that the shooting happened after a pursuit that started in Osceola County, went through Indian River County, and ended in Brevard County.

The pursuit involved a male suspect who took two women hostage, according to officials. During the beginning of the pursuit, the suspect fired at deputies from Indian River County before crashing in a wooded part of Brevard County.

The suspect released one of the hostages after the crash but took the other with him into the area. Authorities said a team made up of Sebastian police officers, Indian River deputies, and Brevard deputies followed the suspect into the area.

The officers eventually fired back and killed the suspect, who was not named as of yet.

Authorities said the two victims were rescued and treated for their injuries — one of them being shot by the suspect.

“This was a very violent individual who was going to kill these two victims,” Sheriff Wayne Ivey said.

The shooting is still under investigation.