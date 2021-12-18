Florida deputies jailed, suspended after brawl with sailors

Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Trevor Pike (left) and Connor Curry (right)

KEY WEST, Fla. (AP) — Two sheriff’s deputies have been suspended after they were arrested for an off-duty brawl with sailors in Key West.

Jail records show that Monroe County deputies Connor Curry and Trevor Pike remained jailed Saturday morning, charged with disorderly conduct, jail records show. Pike faces an additional charge of battery.

The sailors were charged with disorderly conduct.

They are part of a squadron visiting U.S. Naval Air Station Key West. Police said the deputies and sailors began arguing shortly before 2 a.m.

Police officers said they witnessed Pike punch a 27-year-old sailor while Curry pushed him, causing the sailor to fall and strike his head.

The sailor was flown to a hospital near Miami. His condition was not released.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss