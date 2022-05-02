SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Deputies are investigating a homicide after reports said they found a body inside a burning shed in Seminole County on Apr. 21.

According to WESH 2 News, the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office was called to a report of a fire in Sanford.

When emergency personnel put the fire out, rescue crews found a dead body in the shed, WESH reported. The also found the back door of the home was open.

The deceased was identified as 21-year-old Jaylen McIntyre, according to WESH. The news outlet also reported a woman, who claimed to be McIntyre’s sister, told deputies he had been missing since 4 a.m. that day.

WESH reported the incident is being investigated as a premeditated murder.

Investigators have not said anything about a potential suspect.