TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida deputies captured a man accused of raping and mutilating a woman last week.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office received a tip from a resident who spotted Bruce Wayne Whitehead, 54, a registered sexual predator. Deputies arrested him and took him to the Orange County Jail.

Whitehead was charged with attempted murder, armed kidnapping, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, armed robbery, and sexual battery with a deadly weapon for what deputies called a “brutal rape” on Dec. 10.

Bruce Wayne Whitehead, 54, was arrested by Orange County deputies on Thursday. (Orange County Sheriff’s Office)

A woman told deputies Whitehead approached her while she was walking down the street and offered her a ride. After stopping at a 7-Eleven and driving to another location, Whitehead allegedly held a knife to her throat and forced her out of the vehicle.

Further details about the ‘brutal’ rape were redacted from the incident report.

Deputies later encountered the woman, who was found wearing only a jacket. They said the woman “appeared scared and shocked” and described her injuries as “burning.” She told them she believed Whitehead was going to kill her.

Whitehead was previously convicted of kidnapping, armed sexual battery, and first-degree attempted murder in a 1986 case in Jacksonville. He spent 20 years in prison.