LIVE NOW /
Watch WFLA News Channel 8

Florida Dept. of Health won’t announce new COVID-19 cases on New Year’s Day

Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida health officials say they won’t be reporting new coronavirus cases due to the New Year’s holiday. The agency said in a tweet that the daily report on new cases will continue on Saturday.

The tweet comes on the heels of an announcement by health officials that that evidence of a new and apparently more contagious coronavirus strain first seen in England has been detected in a Martin County man. Officials say that man has no recent travel history.

Also on Thursday, the agency reported the state’s single highest number of new COVID-19 cases with 17,192.

LATEST NEWS FROM WFLA.COM:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss