Florida Dept. of Health won’t announce new COVID-19 cases on New Year’s Day

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida health officials say they won’t be reporting new coronavirus cases due to the New Year’s holiday. The agency said in a tweet that the daily report on new cases will continue on Saturday.
The tweet comes on the heels of an announcement by health officials that that evidence of a new and apparently more contagious coronavirus strain first seen in England has been detected in a Martin County man. Officials say that man has no recent travel history.
Also on Thursday, the agency reported the state’s single highest number of new COVID-19 cases with 17,192.
