Florida Dept. of Health says state is 2nd in nation for COVID-19 testing

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Florida Department of Health announced Saturday the state is second in the nation for testing more than 100,000 individuals for coronavirus.
“This is an incredible achievement by any measure, and it is all due to the hard work and great sacrifice by Florida’s thousands of health care workers and first responders who are on the front lines of this fight,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “These professionals will have the full weight of the State of Florida behind them as they continue to devote themselves to keeping Florida’s families safe.”
The department has coordinated the establishment and continuing operations of eight state-supported COVID-19 testing sites. Those locations include:
- TIAA Bank Field Lot J in Jacksonville
- The Orange County Convention Center
- Raymond James Stadium in Tampa
- The Hard Rock Stadium in Miami
- South Dade Government Center in Miami-Dade County
- Marlins Stadium in Miami
- CB Smith Park in Broward County
- The FITTEAM Ballpark of the Palm Beaches in Palm Beach County
Combined, these sites have conducted more than 24,000 tests, according to FDOH.
“Our dedicated team of public health personnel will continue their tireless work in ensuring our state’s symptomatic and vulnerable populations are receiving optimal care,” said Florida Surgeon General Scott Rivkees.
“COVID-19 is an unprecedented virus in this country, and it requires an unprecedented response. We have been clear from the beginning that we will use every resource we have at our disposal to fight this virus and protect Floridians. Performing more than 100,000 tests in our state demonstrates our commitment,” said FEMA Director Jared Moskowitz.
The state with the highest number of tested individuals is New York (283,621). Following Florida is California, with 94,800 individuals tested.
For the latest information on COVID-19 cases in the state, visit floridahealthcovid19.gov.
WHAT TO KNOW:
- Florida reporting 11,545 cases and 195 deaths
- Florida ‘safer-at-home’ order in effect as of 12:01 a.m. Friday, April 3
- Travelers from NY tri-state area and New Orleans coming to Florida must quarantine for 14 days under new executive order
- Florida schools closed through at least May 1
