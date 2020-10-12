Florida Dept. of Health: Private lab’s previously reported submission was ‘technical error,’ ‘significantly lower’ than 400K

A Nevada man was hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19 a second time.

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Florida Department of Health said Monday that the private lab’s previously reported cases submission this weekend, which caused the state to skip a day of reporting, was actually “significantly lower than 400,000.”

On Saturday, the state said Helix Laboratory, a private lab that is not affiliated with the state of Florida, submitted roughly 400,000 previously reported COVID-19 test results. However, FDOH is now saying the submission was much lower.

“An unforeseen technical issue resulted in the data’s repeated replication,” the FDOH said in an email. “This was not the fault of Helix or the Department of Health. We are working with technical experts to ensure this does not happen with subsequent data submissions.”

The state said epidemiologists “quickly noticed the error and took immediate action, reviewing and deduplicating all 400,000 individual results within 24 hours and eliminating any potential impact to the Department’s statewide efforts in contact tracing.”

The FDOH clarified that none of the replicated test results have been included in subsequent daily reports.

Health officials also said all reported information, including past test numbers, case counts, and positivity rates, remain “accurate and unaffected” by the replicated data.

