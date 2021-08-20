Florida Dept. of Education orders Alachua, Broward counties to follow mask mandate law

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Florida Board of Education issued an order Friday to the Alachua and Broward counties school districts “demanding that they comply with state statute and rule.”

According to a release from the Florida Department of Education, both school district’s board members enacted mask mandates which “willingly and knowingly violated the rights of parents by denying them the option to make health care decisions for their children.”

The Parents’ Bill of Rights, signed into law by Gov. Ron DeSantis on June 29, provides guardians the rights to make decisions on their child(ren)’s education, upbringing, and health care, according to the Florida House of Representatives.

“It is important to remember that this issue is about ensuring local school board members, elected politicians, follow the law. These public officials have sworn an oath to uphold the Constitution of the United States and the Constitution of the State of Florida. We cannot have government officials pick and choose what laws they want to follow,” said Commissioner of Education Corcoran. “These are the initial consequences to their intentional refusal to follow state law and state rule to purposefully and willingly violate the rights of parents. This is simply unacceptable behavior.”

The FDOE says Alachua and Broward must “document compliance with the Parents’ Bill of Rights” within 48 hours. If both school districts fail to comply, they must provide Corcoran with information confirming the “current annual compensation provided to all school board members within 48 hours.”

The department said it will then begin withholding from state funds on a monthly basis “an amount equal to 1/12 of the total annual compensation of the school board members who voted to impose the unlawful mask mandates until each district demonstrates compliance.”