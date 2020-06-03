Breaking News
Having trouble getting WFLA News Channel 8 & WTTA Great 38 on your TV?

Florida Department of Highway Safety fires employees for ‘racist’ remarks toward protesters

Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles has fired two employees for hateful, racist, and threatening remarks directed at protestors.

According to the department’s Facebook page, one employee made the remarks on social media while the other made it through text messages.

The department says they took immediate action to terminate the employees and says the conduct is not reflective of the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles.

MORE TOP STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss