Florida Department of Highway Safety fires employees for ‘racist’ remarks toward protesters

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles has fired two employees for hateful, racist, and threatening remarks directed at protestors.

According to the department’s Facebook page, one employee made the remarks on social media while the other made it through text messages.

The department says they took immediate action to terminate the employees and says the conduct is not reflective of the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles.

MORE TOP STORIES