TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida dentist with practices across several counties pleaded guilty to tax evasion after failing to pay nearly $900,000 to the IRS.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida, Frantz Brignol pleaded guilty to one count of tax evasion and one count of failing to file a tax return.

Between 2014 and 2020, authorities said Brignol evaded tax payments by hiding almost $900,000 in his mother’s bank accounts — for which he had signatory authority — trading funds overseas, and failing to disclose a bank account to the IRS.

Despite his annual income of more than $200,000 in 2020, documents say Brignol failed to file an income tax return as required.

He now faces up to six years in federal prison. A sentencing date has not yet been set.