Florida Democrats elect ex-Miami Mayor Diaz as state leader

Former Mayor of Miami, Manny Diaz speaks before Democratic presidential candidate former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg during a news conference on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, in Little Havana a neighborhood in Miami. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Democratic Party leaders have elected former Miami Mayor Manny Diaz as the state’s new party chair.

They are hoping the Cuban American can turn the party’s fortune after losing two straight presidential races, six straight gubernatorial defeats, and losses of both U.S. Senate seats.

Diaz got 54% of the vote of party leaders Saturday. He replaces Terrie Rizzo, who had been chair for three years and chose not to run for re-election.

Diaz is taking over a state party that lost ground in November’s election, causing some national political commentators to suggest Florida may no longer be a swing state but instead solidly Republican.

